Shastri unveils 'Mumbai's Bradman' Gavaskar's portrait at Bowral Museum

Shastri unveils 'Mumbai's Bradman' Gavaskar's portrait at Bowral Museum

By Rediff Cricket
January 06, 2021 22:01 IST
The portrait of Sunil Gavaskar was unveiled at the Bradman Museum in Bowral, near Sydney, on Wednesday

IMAGE: The portrait of Sunil Gavaskar was unveiled at the Sydney Crickdt Ground, on Wednesday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

India head coach Ravi Shastri unveiled the portrait of former skipper Sunil Gavaskar for the Bowral Museum on the eve of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

‘Sunil Gavaskar's portrait for the Bowral Museum was unveiled today at the SCG’, ICC tweeted a picture of the portrait.

"Gavaskar is easily the best opening batsman I have ever seen. I had the privilege to play under him. He was the master tactician, nothing fazed him. 13 hundred against West Indies is a tribute to the way he played the game and in his prime, he was called the Mumbai Bradman when he was getting all those hundreds. For me it's an honour to unveil this," Shastri said in a video posted by BCCI.

The coach also launched a book 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia'.

The book features more than 200 pictures, many of which were found languishing in the United States of America (USA) and purchased by former Australia Test opener Wally Edwards who donated them to the Bradman Museum collection, cricket.com.au reported.

Australia and India face-off in the 3rd Test starting in Sydney on Thursday.

The four-match series is level 1-1.

