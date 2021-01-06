News
Red-letter day for women umpires as Polosak gets Test duty

Source: PTI
January 06, 2021 17:27 IST
The Australian umpire is set to become first female of officiate a men's Test match.

Umpire Claire Polosak was also the first woman to stand in a men's domestic fixture in Australia in her first List A match in Australia in 2017.

IMAGE: Umpire Claire Polosak was also the first woman to stand in a men's domestic fixture in Australia in her first List A match in Australia in 2017. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia's Claire Polosak is set to become the first female match official in a men's Test match when she takes up the fourth umpire's role in the third Test between India and Australia starting in Sydney from Thursday.

The 32-year-old from New South Wales's Goulburn city has already earned the distinction of being the first woman on-field umpire in a men's ODI match in ICC's Division 2 league between Namibia and Oman played at the Windhoek in 2019.

 

She was also the first female match official in a men's List A game in Australia in 2017.

In the India-Australia Test match, the on-field umpires will be Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, while the TV Umpire will be Bruce Oxenford.

The match referee is David Boon of Australia.

As per ICC rules for Test matches, the fourth umpire is appointed by the home cricket board from their nominees to the International Panel of ICC Umpires and from the host country.

The duties of a fourth umpire include bringing on the new ball, carrying drinks on to the field for the umpires, checking the batteries in the light meter, observing the pitch during the lunch and tea intervals to make sure there is no interference, and bringing on new bails.

The fourth umpire can also take over the third umpire's position if something happens to one of the on-field umpires, in which case the third umpire takes over on-field duties.

Source: PTI
India tour of Australia 2020

