Pick Rahul ahead of Dhawan for T20 World Cup: Srikkanth

January 05, 2020 22:25 IST

'If I was chairman of selectors, I won't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul.'

IMAGE: KL Rahul has emerged as one of the top contenders for the opener's slot in limited overs cricket after a consistent run with the bat in recent months. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth on Sunday said he would prefer K L Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Dhawan is returning to international cricket after a long gap. During the senior left-handed batsman's absence, Rahul has emerged as one of the top contenders for the opener's slot in limited overs cricket.



"Runs against Sri Lanka don't count. If I was chairman of selectors, I won't pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul. Only one winner," Srikkanth said on Star Sports.



Before the series, the 34-year-old Dhawan said that he is looking forward to a "new start" in a new year and wants to win the World Cup for India.