News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » A record for England's Ben Stokes

A record for England's Ben Stokes

January 05, 2020 21:26 IST

Becomes first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings

Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Stuart Broad

IMAGE: Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images

All-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday became the first England cricketer to take five catches in an innings of a Test match.

 

He achieved the feat in the ongoing third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings," England Cricket tweeted.

Stokes took the catches of Zubayr Hamza (5), Faf du Plessis (1), Rassie van der Dussen (68), Dwaine Pretorius (4), and Anrich Nortje (4).

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PHOTOS: South Africa vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: South Africa vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3

Here's Ponting's take on four-day Tests

Here's Ponting's take on four-day Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 