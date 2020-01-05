A record for England's Ben Stokes

January 05, 2020 21:26 IST

Becomes first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings

IMAGE: Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with teammates after taking a catch to dismiss Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Getty Images

All-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday became the first England cricketer to take five catches in an innings of a Test match.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings," England Cricket tweeted.

Stokes took the catches of Zubayr Hamza (5), Faf du Plessis (1), Rassie van der Dussen (68), Dwaine Pretorius (4), and Anrich Nortje (4).