Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI

Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 22, 2022 21:08 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury.

The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI in Port of Spain.

 

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies."

"The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," said BCCI in a statement.

Jason Holder, who made a return to the West Indies squad, also missed the opener after contracting COVID-19. 

