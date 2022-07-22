Here's how India is preparing for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: India failed to make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2021. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Imagess

Team India is all set to face Australia and South Africa for a white-ball series at home, between September 20 and October 11.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Men in Blue will square off against Australia for a three-match T20I series and a series of three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa. These will be the last fixtures for all three teams before they travel to Australia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia, to be held from October 16.

The three T20Is against Australia will be played in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad on September 20, 23 and 25 respectively. The South Africa T20Is will be played between September 28 and October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, while the ODIs, which follow, will be played in Ranchi, Lucknow and Delhi, between October 6 and 11.

Team India is currently in the Caribbean to play a series of three ODIs and five T20Is, between July 22 and August 7. The team is led by Shikhar Dhawan as he will become the seventh skipper to lead India this year during the three-match ODI series against the Men in Maroon.

Original captain Rohit Sharma and experienced players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the ODI series.

The three ODI matches will be played on July 22, July 24, and July 27 at the historic Queen's Park Oval. They will be followed by a five-match T20I series from July 29 to August 7.