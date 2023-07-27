PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI, Barbados

Images from the first One-Day International between West Indies and India at Kensington Oval, Barbados, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav registered sensational figures of 4/6 in three overs to send West Indies crashing for 114 in the first ODI on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja tightened the noose and Kuldeep Yadav went for the final kill as an out of sorts West Indies were bowled out for 114 in just 23 overs by India in the opening ODI on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya (1/17), starting with the new ball alongside debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22), set the tone with a tight first spell before spin twins Jadeja and Kuldeep finished the innings in a jiffy.



Skipper Shai Hope's 43 was the top score for the hosts as only two other batters were able to cross the double digit mark.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Once Jadeja (6-0-37-3) and Kuldeep (3-2-6-4) operated in tandem, the West Indies team didn't have the quality to survive on a track that had extra bounce to trouble the batters.



Kyle Mayers wanted to free himself and only managed a slog that went to skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-on while Jadeja timed his jump to perfection at point to latch on to an Alick Athanaze (22 off 18 balls) slash after a brief but adventurous stay at the crease.

IMAGE: A jubilant Mukesh Kumar after getting the wicket of Alick Athanaze -- his maiden wicket in ODIs. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Shardul Thakur (1/14) then bowled a perfect in-cutter to clan up Brandon King (17) as the gulf in standard was pretty evident, and why West Indies failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup was as clear as daylight.



With the pitch offering a bit of pace, both Jadeja and Kuldeep were able to hurry the batters as Shimron Hetmyer's (11 off 19 balls) struggles were apparent while trying an ugly lap-scoop off Jadeja.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates with Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Kyle Mayers. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

In case of another T20 star Rovman Powell, he couldn't gauge the turn that Jadeja got off the surface while Kuldeep forced West Indies skipper Hope to try an uncharacteristic reverse sweep and embarrassingly get yorked in the process.



The West Indies batters were unable to pick Kuldeep's variations as the spinner ran through the West Indies lower order.