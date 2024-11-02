News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction

LSG coach Langer looking to buy old bunch at auction

Source: PTI
November 02, 2024 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

LSG coach Justin Langer

IMAGE: LSG coach Justin Langer said there were lots of very careful deliberations, strong considerations to come up with the list of retentions. Photograph: BCCI

Their objective of forming a strong core achieved with the retention of men like Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Yadav, Lucknow Super Giants are now aiming to bring back their players from last year's squad in the upcoming IPL mega auction, said head coach Justin Langer on Saturday.

 

LSG ended retained five players -- four of whom are Indians, and two of whom are uncapped, including swashbuckling West Indian batter Pooran.

"We are really pleased with announcing the four of the most talented Indian players in the country at the moment. We are setting a base for those strong Indian players -- Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan -- four incredibly talented players and I'm excited about that," Langer said in a video posted on X by the franchise.

"Nicholas Pooran is a dynamic player in world cricket and we can't wait to see him in action again. We have got one more Right To Match (RTM) and we are hoping to pick up as many of our players as possible from last year in the auction.

"Mr Goenka has thought long and hard about this and like I have said, we have talked over and over all the possibilities," the former Australia opener said.

LSG released KL Rahul before the team submitted its list of retained players by the October 31 deadline.

Rahul, who had captained the team for the three seasons since it came into existence in 2022, was let go following LSG's seventh-place finish in IPL 2024.

Rahul will now go into the mega auction.

"The retention for next year's IPL was really tough. There were lots of very careful deliberations, strong considerations to come up with the list of retentions," Langer said.

The side will go into the mega auction with a purse of Rs 69 crore.

West Indies batter Pooran was retained for a whopping Rs 21 crore, the joint second-most paid to a player in this retention cycle along with Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli and behind only Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore).

Rahul was LSG's top-scorer in IPL 2024 with 520 runs at a strike rate of 136, but Pooran's 499 runs came at a strike rate of 178.

Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore), Mayank (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin (Rs 4 crore) and Badoni (Rs 11 crore) are the other players retained by LSG.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Nathan McSweeney May Open In India Tests
Nathan McSweeney May Open In India Tests
Sudarshan hits century but Australia A sniff victory
Sudarshan hits century but Australia A sniff victory
Pooran grateful to LSG for keeping the faith
Pooran grateful to LSG for keeping the faith
Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali
Alia-Ranbir-Raha's Beautiful Diwali
Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'
Uddhav's MP apologises for calling Shaina N C 'maal'
Absurd, baseless: India on Canada's charge against Shah
Absurd, baseless: India on Canada's charge against Shah
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
I don't see myself anywhere other than RCB: Kohli
PIX: Match well poised as NZ reach 26 for 1 at tea
PIX: Match well poised as NZ reach 26 for 1 at tea

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances