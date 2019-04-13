PHOTOS: Kings XI Punjab vs RCB

April 13, 2019 22:35 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kings XI Punjab opener Chris Gayle hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle missed a well-deserved century by a whisker, smashing an unbeaten 99 off 64 balls to power Kings XI Punjab to a 173 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match, in Mohali, on Saturday.

The 39-year-old West Indian, who had suffered a back spasm after last match, carried his bat, recording his highest score of this IPL season blasting five sixes and as many as 10 hits to the fence to single-handedly anchor the Punjab innings.



Put into bat, Gayle stitched a 66-run opening stand off 38 balls with KL Rahul (18) and kept the scoreboard ticking even though he lost partners on the other end at regular intervals.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

RCB could have dismissed Gayle in the first over itself when he was hit on the leg by Umesh Yadav but Kohli didn't go for a DRS and the West Indian escaped.



Gayle made RCB pay for the mistake as he hit a four and six off Umesh's next over, before smashing Navdeep Saini for a boundary.



Rahul joined the party, sending Umesh for a couple of fours.



In the sixth over, Gayle exploded as he welcomed Mohammad Siraj with a four at long off and followed it up with a six over long-on and another boundary across cover.



He then pulled another one over square leg before sending the ball across the fine leg as KXIP amassed 24 runs to end the powerplay at 60 for no loss.

IMAGE: KL Rahul is stumped by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel off Yuzvendra Chahal. Photograph: BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal was then introduced into the attack and Rahul lifted him over long-on for a maximum but the spinner had him stumped in the next delivery to produce a crucial breakthrough.



Back in the team after missing the last match due to a finger injury, Mayank Agarwal then joined Gayle, who completed his fifty in 28 balls.



Agarwal smashed Chahal over extra cover for a six but the spinner once again returned to remove the batsman in the next delivery by cleaning him up with a superb delivery.



Sarfaraz Khan (15) and Gayle then took Punjab across the 100-mark before the former was caught behind off Siraj's delivery.

IMAGE: Chris Gayle finished unbeaten on a sparkling innings of 99 not out from 64 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Sam Curran (1) too couldn't stay longer and was removed by Moeen Ali as Punjab slipped to 114 for four in 14th over.



Mandeep Singh (18) then gave company to Gayle as the duo provided the late charge, putting on 60 off 37 balls.



In the 17th over, Gayle sent Siraj to the stand over midwicket, before clobbering Umesh for a four and a six in the first and last ball of the 19th over even as Kohli dropped him at long-off.



Needing 10 runs in the last over to complete his century, Gayle fall short by just one despite hitting the last ball for a four.



The spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (2/33) and Moeen Ali (1/19) and pacer Navdeep Saini (23/0) were the pick of the bowlers, while Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj bleded 42 and 54 runs respectively to hurt RCB.