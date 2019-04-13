IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

April 13, 2019 18:17 IST

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Quinton de Kock hit a belligerent 81 as he powered Mumbai Indians to an imposing 187 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League game, in Mumbai, on Saturday.

South African De Kock was the wrecker-in-chief as he hammered six fours and four sixes in his 52-ball knock and got able support from captain Rohit Sharma (47 off 32 balls), who made a comeback after missing out the last Mumbai game due to a leg injury.



A late cameo from Hardik Pandya (28 not out off 11 balls), in which smashed three sixes and one fours ensured Mumbai neared the 190-run mark.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Rohit and De Kock took the opposition attack to the cleaners as the two added 96 for the first wicket. They started the onslaught in the third over amassing 18 runs with the South African hitting a six and four off Krishnappa Gowtham.



Then Rohit ripped apart pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, striking three fours, including a splendid cover drive, as Mumbai gathered 14 runs from it.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal takes the catch to dismiss Kieron Pollard. Photograph: BCCI

De Kock kept playing shots at will even as Mumbai raced to 57 for no loss in six over. Then De Kock dispatched spinner Liam Livingstone for two sixes over midwicket as runs came thick and fast. He raced to his fifty from just 34 balls.



Rohit, who struck six fours and a lone six, threw his wicket away giving a sitter to Jos Buttler off Jofra Archer.



And then Rajasthan made a good comeback removing Surya Kumar Yadav (16) and Kieron Pollard (6) to reduce the hosts to 136/3.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan bowlers made a splendid comeback as they removed De Kock and Ishan Kishan before the Hardik show.



Meanwhile, it was Rohit's 100th match as captain for Mumbai Indians (including the now defunt Champions League T20 games) and it was Mumbai's overall 200th match.