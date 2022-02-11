PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Images from the third One-Day International between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

IMAGE: India's Shreyas Iyer raises his bat in celebration after completing a half-century during the third One-Day International against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

India’s top three batters failed but Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant produced fine knocks to set the West Indies a 266-run target in the third and final One-Day International, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

Iyer (80) and Pant (56) propped the Indian innings with a 110-run partnership after a top-order collapse -- that saw Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan perish cheaply-- left them reeling at 42 for 3.

Thanks to a late blitzkrieg from Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar, India ended up with a challenging total.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph celebrates dismissing India skipper Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Opting to bat first India got off to a terrible start as captain Rohit played on to an incoming delivery from Alzarri Joseph and was out for 13 in the fourth over.

Kohli's poor run in the series continued as he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope for a duck off the second delivery he faced.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts after being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. Photograph: BCCI

It was Joseph who did the damage again and India were reduced to 16 for 2 after four overs.

Odean Smith was then introduced into the attack and the pacer struck in his first over, having Shikhar Dhawan caught by first slip Jason Holder for 10 off 26 balls.

IMAGE: Odean Smith celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

Tottering at 42 for 3 at the end of the first 10 overs of powerplay, the hosts scratched their way to the 50-run mark in the 13th over, desperately needing a partnership. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant did just that as they settled in started scoring runs at a brisk pace.

They struck up a fifty partnership, which also took the team's total beyond the three-figure mark. In the process Iyer notched his ninth ODI half-century.

Pant too kept the scoreboard moving and also brought up his fifty. It was his fifth half-century in ODIs.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer sets himself up to dispatch the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Soon the duo notched up a century stand as India went past the 150-run mark. The 110-run partnership was broken when leg-break bowler Hayden Walsh had Pant caught behind by ‘keeper Hope for 56.

Suryakumar Yadav, the new-man in, did not last long. He was dismissed for 6 by Fabian Allen, caught in the point region by Shamarh Brooks.

Half the side was back in the pavilion with the score reading 164 for 5 in the 33rd over and India desperately needed another good partnership, but Iyer was caught at long-off by Darren Bravo after a gallant 80. It was Hayden Walsh second wicket of the match.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant drives to the boundary during his breezy 56 off 54 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Deepak Chahar walked in and with Washington Sundar at the other end showed why he is so useful with the bat. He batted brilliantly to take India past the 200-run mark. He struck four boundaries and two sixes as he and Sundar put on 53 runs for the seventh wicket.

The crucial partnership was broken when Jason Holder had Chahar caught behind by 'keeper Hope, who took his third catch of the match.

IMAGE: Jason Holder celebrates with Kemar Roach after dismissing Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI

Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav took India's total beyond the 250-run mark before Holder got his second wicket and Hope his fourth catch, as Kuldeep was caught behind for 5.

A few hits from Sundar took India beyond the 260-run mark before the southpaw was dismissed by Holder for 33.

Holder ended up with a haul of four wickets after dismissing Mohammed Siraj for 4 as India were bowled out for 265 in 50 overs.