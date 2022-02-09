PHOTOS: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI

Images from the second One-Day International between India and the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hit five fours while scoring 64 off 83 balls to rally India in the second One-Day International against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty as India recovered from a bad start to post a modest 237 for 9 in the second One-Day International against the West Indies, in Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Yadav came up with a gutsy 64 and in the company of K L Rahul (49) steadied the hosts after the loss of skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli by the 12th over.

Put in to bat the home side opened with Rohit and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was promoted No. 4, but did not get the desired results as Rohit was dismissed cheaply for 5 by Kemar Roach, caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope with only 9 runs on the board.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Kemar Roach celebrates with teammates after dismissing India opener Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli joined Pant in the middle and, exercising caution, took the total to 37 for 1 in 10 overs of the mandatory powerplay.

Their 30-run partnership was broken in the 12th over, as Pant was caught by Jason Holder for 18 off Odean Smith, who replaced his injured skipper Kieron Pollard for Wednesday’s match.

Smith dealt India another blow in the same over, getting the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, having him caught by ‘keeper Hope for 18. That left India in a spot at 43 for 3.

IMAGE: Odean Smith exults after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

However, Yadav and Rahul steadied the innings, taking India past the 50-run mark in the 16th over.

Rahul got a ‘life’ when on 4, as Hope dropped him off Roach's bowling.

The batter made the West Indies pay for the lapse as he started scoring runs at a brisk pace and notched a 50-run partnership with Yadav.

IMAGE: K L Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate a boundary during their 90-run partnership off 106 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The pair took India's total past the triple-figure mark in the 26th over, but just when it looked like the hosts would claw their way back in the game and set a big total, the Windies got rid of Rahul, run-out off a throw from deep extra cover while trying to attempt a second run.

Akeal Hosein's throw meant that Rahul was dismissed for a 49, one short of his half-century, leaving India at 134 for 4.

IMAGE: KL Rahul fails to make his ground and is run-out by wicketkeeper Sahi Hope. Photograph: BCCI

All-rounder Washington Sundar was sent in ahead of Deepak Hooda and the southpaw started his innings with a boundary off the first delivery he faced.

He and Yadav guided India beyond the 150-run mark, the former notching his half-century in the process.

Just when he started to look dangerous he got a top edge off a Fabian Allen delivery and was caught in the short fine leg region by Alzarri Joseph for 64 off 83 balls.

Washington Sundar too perished in trying to up the ante, caught at long-on by Joseph off Hosein's bowling, leaving India in trouble at 192 for 6.

IMAGE: Fabian Allen, right, celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Deepak Hooda and Shardul Thakur took India's total past the 200-run mark but India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

Shardul was out trying to accelerate the score, caught by Shamarh Brooks off Joseph's bowling for 8, reducing India to 212 for 7.

Hooda kept losing partners at the other end as Joseph got his second wicket of the match, dismissing Mohammed Siraj, caught by Hope for 3.

India were reduced to 224 for 8 as Hope took his third catch of the match.

Hooda too lost his wicket trying to score at a fast pace for 29, caught at deep point by Hosein off Jason Holder's bowling