Cummins breaks silence over Langer's resignation

Cummins breaks silence over Langer's resignation

February 09, 2022 08:23 IST
Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins said that the team needed a new coaching style heading into the future. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Australia needed a 'new style of coaching', captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday in his first public comments since the departure of former national team coach Justin Langer.

In the wake of Langer's resignation on Saturday, Cummins and his team have been lambasted by several retired players for not publicly supporting the coach.

Langer left after a nearly four-year reign which was widely seen as instilling integrity and discipline into the team. His tenure culminated in a 4-0 beating of England in the Ashes series that ended last month.

 

Cummins said Langer's renowned intensity was not the reason the coach had been offered only a six-month contract extension, describing Cricket Australia's position as a 'brave call'.

"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity," Cummins said in a statement.

"I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL's intensity .. and Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant legacies."

According to Cummins, Australian players gave CA feedback that a new coaching style was needed after the excellent foundation provided by Langer.

"We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA's evaluation," he said.

"CA have made a brave all to transition, given the team has been winning."

And Cummins had some parting words for former teammates of Langer who have rallied around the coach in recent days.

"Just as you have stuck up for your players, I'm sticking up for mine."

Fast bowler Cummins, who took over as Australian captain in November, is scheduled to hold a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
