Ahmedabad IPL franchise to be called Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya’s newest IPL team addition Ahmedabad has been named Gujarat Titans. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Ahmedabad-based Indian Premier League franchise has finally announced its name. The new team which is set to be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be called the Gujarat Titans.

The franchise will be one of two new teams entering the league from the 2022 season as the IPL expands to a ten-team competition. It was purchased by the CVC group for a whopping amount of Rs. 5625 Crore. It is one of the two newest additions to the tournament – the other being Lucknow (Super Giants).

The Titans' three pre-auction picks were Pandya, who cost Rs. 15 Crore, is set to captain the team. They have also secured the services of Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who is regarded as the best T20 player in the world for the same amount. Young and talented Indian batter Shubman Gill will also play for Ahmedabad after agreeing to a Rs. 8 Crore contract with the franchise.

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra is set to be their head coach while ex-England cricketer Vikram Solanki has been appointed their director of cricket. Meanwhile, India's 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten will be the mentor and batting coach.