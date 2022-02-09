India vs Pakistan at MCG sells out in five minutes

IMAGE:Argentina's India and Pakistan cricket fans. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The general ticket allocations for the exciting ICC T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground were sold out within minutes of going on sale to the public.

The ICC had put out a tweet stating the tickets were up for sale around 6:30 AM IST on Monday and by 1:30 PM, the ICC website stated that 'public ticket allocation' for India vs Pakistan 'has been exhausted'.

Over 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men's T20 cricket when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.

The 2021 edition despite being the host did not go in favour of India and the Men in Blue will be looking to bounce back when they take the stage yet again for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 Local Organising Committee CEO Michelle Enright said, 'The response from the fans has been fantastic and we're proud of the fact we were able to reward our fans who purchased tickets to the postponed event in 2020 and those who registered early with us to get priority access to tickets in the pre-sale.'

The men's T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16-November 13 and it will be played across seven venues -- Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart and Perth.

A total of 45 matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, ensuring the same national footprint as the postponed 2020 event.