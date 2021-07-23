News
PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

July 23, 2021 20:47 IST
Images from the third One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Friday.

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw rallied India, hitting 8 fours while scoring 49 off 49 balls, after the loss of Shikhar Dhawan early, in the third ODI against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Tuesday. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

India's young batsmen paid the price for their profligacy and inexperience as Sri Lanka's spinners made best use of a rain break to dismiss the visitors for a lowly 225 in 43.1 overs in the third and final One-day International, in Colombo, on Friday.

With the series pocketed, India coach Rahul Dravid rejigged the bowling line-up along with a couple of changes in the batting order, but it was evident that the lack of game awareness was their undoing on the day.

 

The rain-break at the end of the 23rd over, which reduced the game to 47-overs per side, helped the home team. The pitch suddenly had a bit of freshness and the ball gripped and skidded, making life easier for the Sri Lankan spinners, who rocked the Indian middle-order.

The latest trend of young batters not being able to cope up with slow bowlers was on show, as the middle-order looked clueless against left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama (3/59 in 10 overs) and off-spinner Akila Dananjaya (3/44 in 10 overs), who, in his second spell, blew away the lower middle order with turn and bounce.

IMAGE: Dushmantha Chameera is congratulated by his Sri Lanka teammates after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

However, Prithvi Shaw (49 off 49 balls) dazzled with his breath-taking array of strokes, while Sanju Samson again made batting look easy during his run-a-ball 46.

If Shaw slog-swept Jayawickrama in front and behind square, Samson played the inside-out cover drive easily.

The duo added 74 runs in 13.2 overs and one can't fault anyone who was dreaming of something big as they injected life in a dead rubber.

However, after skipper Dasun Shanaka got one to skid and trap Shaw, Manish Pandey's (11 off 19 balls) inclusion brought about a break in momentum.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson hit 5 fours and a six during his 46-run knock off as many balls. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Samson was in no mood to relent but an uppish inside-out check drive was plucked by Avishka Fernando at extra-cover easily.

Post the break, when India resumed at 147 for three, the spinners suddenly started getting more turn and the rain had spiced up the pitch.

Pandey, who, perhaps, will not get any more chance on the tour or even in the near future, blew it away when Jayawickrama deceived him with a beautifully flighted delivery.

It was a typical orthodox left-arm spinner's dismissal as the ball spun enough to beat Pandey, who went for an expansive drive.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka successfully appeals for leg before wicket against Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Hardik Pandya (17) smashed three boundaries but Jayawickrama, already pumped up with twin scalps, got another one that turned enough to square up the colourful Baroda man.

Kumar Dharmasena's poor day just became worse as the third umpire overruled him for the umpteenth time during the match.

Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 37 balls) again batted like a dream and hit seven boundaries but, just like in the last match, the ball that sharply turns in became his undoing.

The propensity to keep the bat behind the pads did not work as Dananjaya's off-break caught him leg before.

Debutants Krishnappa Gowtham and IPL specialist Nitish Rana both looked out of place under lights. Gowtham played a nothing shot to a full-toss from Dananjaya while Rana was beaten for turn.

