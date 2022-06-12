News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire

Pub co-owned by England pacer Broad destroyed in fire

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: June 12, 2022 19:18 IST
IMAGE: Firefighters were called to the The Tap & Run pub early on Saturday because of the blaze, which destroyed the building's first floor and roof. Photograph: The Tap & Run/Instagram

England pacer Stuart Broad was left devastated after the pub he co-owned in Nottinghamshire was forced to close down after being gutted by fire early on Saturday.

 

"I couldn't believe the news this morning. Not sure I still can. Our wonderful Pub @tapandruncw caught fire in the early hours. Thankfully no one was hurt, the Nottinghamshire Fire Service were incredible in their efforts & thank you to the villagers for the wonderful support & sorry for the disruption. Thinking of our awesome staff today, every single person there has created a special pub for the community. It hurts right now but we will come out the other side @gurneyhf @AvrilGurney," tweeted Broad, who is part of the England team for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Broad owns the pub The Tap & Run pub in Upper Broughton with former England cricketer Harry Gurney.

Firefighters were called to the pub at 3.20 am on Saturday because of the blaze, which destroyed the building's first floor and roof.

"We’re absolutely devastated to report that a fire broke out in the pub during the night. We are heartbroken to see our beautiful pub up in flames. Thankfully no one was hurt We are sorry we will not be able to honour any bookings for the foreseeable future and sorry for any distress the fire has caused the villagers. Thank you to the fire service who have been brilliant and thank you for everyone’s kind messages of support, we really appreciate it. We will keep everyone updated in the coming days and weeks," said The Tap & Run on Instagram.

Rediff Cricket
