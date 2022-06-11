News
Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

June 11, 2022 04:24 IST
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hits a six off the bowling of England's Jack Leach on Day 1 of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday.

IMAGE: New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell hits a six off the bowling of England's Jack Leach on Day 1 of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second Test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer.

 

"It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Slow motion television repeats clearly showed the splashdown.

Nearby England seamer Matthew Potts signalled from the boundary to his team mates what had happened, mimicking a glass and raising an imaginary pint.

"Come on Jack, keep him quiet. This is costing people a fortune in beer in the stands," quipped former England spin bowler Phil Tufnell on the BBC commentary.

The Twitter feed of England's Barmy Army supporters' club said the Black Caps had bought the fan a replacement pint.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
PICS: Mitchell makes a splash at Trent Bridge
PICS: Mitchell makes a splash at Trent Bridge

