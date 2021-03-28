PHOTOS: India vs England, 3rd ODI

Last updated on: March 28, 2021 18:38 IST

Images from the third One-Day International between India and England, in Pune, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India’s Rishabh Pant celebrates after completing his fifty in the third ODI against England, in Pune, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya scored brisk fifties as India put up a below-par 329 against England in the third and final One-Day International, in Pune, on Sunday.

Pant's sparkling knock of 78 off 62 balls was well-supported by Hardik (64 off 44 balls), but India lost their last four wickets for a mere eight runs and finished at least 30 runs short on another batting belter.

During his career-best knock, Pant plundered four maximums and five boundaries, while Hardik had five fours and four sixes in their 99-run stand for the fifth wicket.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan pulls one to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

However, Krunal Pandya's (25 off 34 balls) serious limitations while facing express pace was exposed by Mark Wood (3/34) as India lost the momentum during the final 10 overs despite a brilliant 103-run opening stand inside 15 overs between Rohit Sharma (37; 6x4) and Dhawan (67 off 56; 10x4).

Mark Wood took three late wickets as England kept India's total in check.

Earlier, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field in Virat Kohli's 200th match as captain.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled by Adil Rashid. Photograph: BCCI

India made one change, with T Natarajan replacing Kuldeep Yadav, while Wood replaced Tom Curran in the England team.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India, while left-arm pacer Sam Curran got England’s bowling underway.

India’s openers got going after a watchful start, as just 31 runs came after the first five overs. But they gained momentum gradually as England’s pacers got erratic and Dhawan brought up his 32nd ODI fifty.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Just as India got past the hundred mark, Rashid got England the breakthrough.

Rohit was done in by the wrong one. He played away from the body and saw the ball go between bat and pad and clip the top of the off-stump. India were 102-1 in the 15th over.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Three overs later England tasted their second success as Rashid struck again.

Dhawan failed to pick the googly and handed the spinner a return catch. India were 113-2 in the 17th over.

Skipper Kohli was next to depart after being foxed by Moeen Ali. He made room to play a turning ball, missed and saw it hit the leg stump.

India’s captain back was out for 11 runs and India were reduced to 117 for 3 in the 18th over. The pin duo of Rashid and Moeen brought England back into the game.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya of India celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Leggie Liam Livingstone was introduced into the attack in the 24th over and he delivered immediately, dismissing K L Rahul for 7 with his second delivdery.

Livingstone bowled a low full toss and Rahul slog-swept only to find the ball travel to short fine leg, where Moeen completed a brilliant catch. India were down to 153 for 4.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Rishab Pant and Hardik Pandya then steadied the slide and scored at a quick pace, finding the fours and sixes with as much ease as getting the singles.

Pant's blazing knock was ended by Sam Curran. The batsman poked at a fuller delivery and Jos Buttler stuck out his glove as he dived to complete a low catch. Pant was out for 78 off 62 balls and India were reduced to 252 for 5 after 36 overs.

Pant and Hardik were involved in a 99-run partnership.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik scored a breezy 64 off 44 balls, which included five fours and four sixes, before being bowled round his legs by Ben Stokes.

Krunal Pandya and Shardul Thakur then chipped in with 25 and 30 runs respectively before India were dismissed for 329 in 48.2 overs.