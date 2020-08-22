News
PHOTOS: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Day 2

August 22, 2020 20:43 IST
Images from Day 2 of the third and final Test match between England and Pakistan in Southampton, on Saturday.

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler celebrates completing his century, during Day 2 of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler reached his second Test hundred as the hosts overcame a rain-hit morning session to reach 373-4 at lunch on the second day of the third and final match against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

 

Rain interrupted play twice in Southampton before Buttler (113 not out) claimed his first Test hundred in over two years, while Zak Crawley edged towards a maiden double hundred.

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler, right, and Zak Crawley run between the wickets. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

Crawley, 22, who had only scored three first class hundreds prior to the Test, remains just 14 runs away from becoming the third-youngest Englishman to score a Test double century.

England were teetering on 127-4 on Friday when Crawley and Buttler came together to launch a counter-attack, helping the hosts reach a commanding 332-4 at the end of day one.

The duo have negotiated the second new ball in the morning session to stitch together a unbeaten 246-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Zak Crawley

IMAGE: Zak Crawley bats during Day 2. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

Pakistan's seam attack have struggled to control their line in blustery conditions, with captain Azhar Ali losing two reviews in pursuit of Buttler's wicket.

The visitors need to win the Test to level the series after England won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second fixture ended in a draw.

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SEE: Rohit's virtual hug for fans after Khel Ratna

PIX: Tendulkar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

