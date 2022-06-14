News
PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5

PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5

Last updated on: June 14, 2022 17:49 IST
Images from Day 5 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.


IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates dismissing Trent Boult of New Zealand during Day 5 of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Tuesday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second Test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

 

Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.

IMAGE:Daryl Mitchell hits out. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target and clinch the three-Test series, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run-rate of 4.16.

New Zealand will be without the bowling services of seamer Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury.

With the Kiwis resuming on 224/7, England's morning started with Joe Root dropping Matt Henry at slip off Jack Leach's second ball but after a sustained spell of short bowling at his body, Henry was caught behind trying to hook Stuart Broad.

IMAGE: Trent Boult hit a quickfire 17 from 15 balls, taking his Test match run aggregate to 640 runs from 79 innings -- the most runs by a No 11 in Test. He went past Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 623 runs in 98 innings. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jamieson went in similar fashion, trying to swipe a rising delivery from Broad and Ben Foakes safely snaffled up the catch.

Boult's opening run made him the highest scoring batsman and number 11 and while there was a light-hearted appreciation of that milestone, the last man made a potentially important contribution in his stand with Mitchell.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Riyan Parag Wants To Take The Dhoni Road
Anderson completes 650 wickets in Tests
Virat, Anushka Hit The Beach!
Sushant's 'Love Story' With Rhea Coming?
Newlywed couple hacked to death in TN honour killing
Agnipath recruits will form a separate rank, says govt
7 Asanas To Prepare You For Yoga Day
SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

'After Sachin, am excited to see Umran'

Ro Rocks 'Desi Tadka' Look

