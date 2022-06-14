PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 5

Images from Day 5 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.





IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates dismissing Trent Boult of New Zealand during Day 5 of the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Tuesday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

New Zealand set England a target of 299 to win the second Test -- and the series -- after they were bowled out for 284 at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Daryl Mitchell was unbeaten on 62 while last man Trent Boult added 17 as part of a 35-run last wicket partnership that moved the tourists into a stronger position.

IMAGE:Daryl Mitchell hits out. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England will have a minimum of 72 overs to reach the target and clinch the three-Test series, meaning they will have to score at a challenging run-rate of 4.16.



New Zealand will be without the bowling services of seamer Kyle Jamieson, who has a back injury.



With the Kiwis resuming on 224/7, England's morning started with Joe Root dropping Matt Henry at slip off Jack Leach's second ball but after a sustained spell of short bowling at his body, Henry was caught behind trying to hook Stuart Broad.

IMAGE: Trent Boult hit a quickfire 17 from 15 balls, taking his Test match run aggregate to 640 runs from 79 innings -- the most runs by a No 11 in Test. He went past Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan's tally of 623 runs in 98 innings. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Jamieson went in similar fashion, trying to swipe a rising delivery from Broad and Ben Foakes safely snaffled up the catch.



Boult's opening run made him the highest scoring batsman and number 11 and while there was a light-hearted appreciation of that milestone, the last man made a potentially important contribution in his stand with Mitchell.