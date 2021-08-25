News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India lead WTC table with 14 points

India lead WTC table with 14 points

Source: PTI
August 25, 2021 11:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against England, India are sitting pretty at the top of the WTC table

IMAGE: With a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Test series against England, India are sitting pretty at the top of the WTC table. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Indian cricket team took the top spot in the latest World Test Championship standings with 14 points after its massive 151-run victory over England in the second game of an ongoing five-match series.

The rain-forced draw in the opening Test gave India four points and the outright win at Lord's 12 points. However, the team has 14 points in total, instead of 16, as it was docked two points for slow over rate.

 

According to the WTC rules, teams cop one-point penalty for each over short. Each match-win is worth 12 points while a tie gives teams six points. Four points are awarded for a drawn result.

India are followed by Pakistan (12 points), who beat West Indies by 109 runs to level the series.

The Caribbean side also has 12 points as it had won the opening match of the series and is placed third in the table.

England are placed fourth with two points. They also lost two points, earned from the drawn opening match in Nottingham, because of their slow over rate.

The third Test of the five-match series between India and England is beginning Wednesday at Headingley in Leeds.

The current WTC cycle will run till 2023.

New Zealand were crowned inaugural champions in June after defeating India in the final.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
3rd Test: India chart unknown territory at Leeds
3rd Test: India chart unknown territory at Leeds
Shastri MISSES Beamer, Bouncer, Flipper
Shastri MISSES Beamer, Bouncer, Flipper
Should India retain same team for 3rd Test?
Should India retain same team for 3rd Test?
An Indian Moment, Modi's Golden Hour
An Indian Moment, Modi's Golden Hour
IAF chief flies single-seater Tejas MK 1 fighter
IAF chief flies single-seater Tejas MK 1 fighter
Paralympics: Paddlers Sonalben, Bhavinaben lose
Paralympics: Paddlers Sonalben, Bhavinaben lose
India registers 37,593 new Covid cases, 648 deaths
India registers 37,593 new Covid cases, 648 deaths

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Kohli praises Siraj's ability to get anyone out...

Kohli praises Siraj's ability to get anyone out...

Felt like Bumrah wasn't trying to get me out: Anderson

Felt like Bumrah wasn't trying to get me out: Anderson

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances