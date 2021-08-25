News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli is quite intense and quite fierce in the field: Jamieson

Kohli is quite intense and quite fierce in the field: Jamieson

Source: PTI
August 25, 2021 16:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘He just loves to win as well. He could be at it on the field and stuff, but he is just passionate about being there, about winning.’

IMAGE: New Zeaand's Kyle Jameison appeals for Virat Kohli's wicket. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty ImagesVirat Kohli is intense and aggressive on the field but off it he is nice and welcoming, according to his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate New Zealand pacer Kyle Jameison. The lanky pacer said the Indian skipper is extremely passionate about winning.
 

"He is a lovely guy. I have played against him a couple of times and obviously, he is quite intense and quite fierce in the field. But off the park, he is so nice and welcoming," Jamieson said on 'Baz and Izzy Breakfast show' podcast on SENZ radio.

"He just loves to win as well. He could be at it on the field and stuff, but he is just passionate about being there, about winning," he added.

 

The 26-year-old Jamieson was bought by RCB for a whopping 15 crore at the auction after making a huge impression in the international arena. Jamieson said he is fortunate to be playing in a tournament like the IPL, adding that he missed out on the experience of travelling across India due to the lockdown.

"It's good to see how different guys work. We have got some good overseas players in our group. Pretty fortunate to be involved in a tournament like that."

"India was under lockdown when I was there. So, we were pretty much in bubbles. I kind of missed out on that experience which is a shame. Hopefully, once this thing gets down, I can get back there and get a taste of what it's really like," he added.

The second leg of the T20 league, which was suspended in May due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India and multiple infections in the IPL bio-bubble, is scheduled to take place in UAE from September 19.

RCB are third on the table with 10 points from seven matches. They will begin their second leg against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India-NZ final most watched across all WTC series
India-NZ final most watched across all WTC series
Lara on what Pujara needs to do to improve strike rate
Lara on what Pujara needs to do to improve strike rate
Kohli-Root in bust-up in Lord's Long Room
Kohli-Root in bust-up in Lord's Long Room
Vanniyar quota subject to outcome of PILs: HC
Vanniyar quota subject to outcome of PILs: HC
ICC Test Rankings: Babar rises to seventh
ICC Test Rankings: Babar rises to seventh
Sensex pares early gains; ends 15 points lower
Sensex pares early gains; ends 15 points lower
5 MUST-SEE Amitabh SUSPENSE Movies
5 MUST-SEE Amitabh SUSPENSE Movies

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

How India and New Zealand reached WTC Final

How India and New Zealand reached WTC Final

Exclusive! Tendulkar on WTC final

Exclusive! Tendulkar on WTC final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances