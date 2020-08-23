News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Eng vs Pak, 3rd Test, Day 3

PHOTOS: Eng vs Pak, 3rd Test, Day 3

August 23, 2020 19:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 3rd Test played between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

England's Joe Root catches out Pakistan's Asad Shafiq off the bowling of James Anderson

IMAGE: England's Joe Root catches out Pakistan's Asad Shafiq off the bowling of James Anderson. Photograph: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters

England seamer James Anderson claimed his fourth wicket of the innings to reduce Pakistan to 41-4 and expose the middle order before rain forced early lunch on the third day of the third and final Test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

 

Resuming on 24 for three, Pakistan added just six more runs before Anderson forced a thick edge from Asad Shafiq, who was caught by England skipper Joe Root in the slip cordon.

Rain interrupted play twice in Southampton before players took early lunch, with Pakistan trailing England by 542 runs.

Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Azhar Ali

IMAGE: Stuart Broad appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Azhar Ali Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Anderson, England's highest Test wicket-taker, is now just three wickets away from becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 Test dismissals.

Only spin bowlers Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have more dismissals in the game's longest format.

Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Jos Buttler (152) as England declared their first innings on 583-8 on Saturday.

England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first Test series win over Pakistan since 2010.

The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

PIX: Crawley, Buttler, Anderson leave Pak in a mess

PIX: Crawley, Buttler, Anderson leave Pak in a mess

Having positive outlook has served me well: Buttler

Having positive outlook has served me well: Buttler

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use