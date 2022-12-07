PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 2nd ODI

Images from the second One-Day International between Bangladesh and India, in Mirpur, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah. Photograph: BCB/Twitter

Bangladesh posted 271 for seven against India in the second ODI of the three-match series in Mirpur on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand with Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates with teammates. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik (2/58) also snapped two wickets each.

IMAGE: Umran Malik bagged two wickets. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.