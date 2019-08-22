News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1

PHOTOS: 3rd Ashes Test, Day 1

August 22, 2019 17:52 IST

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test played between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday

England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Harris

IMAGE: England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Marcus Harris. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Jofra Archer removed Australia opener Marcus Harris to leave Australia on 12-1 at lunch as rained hampered the start of the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

 

Play got under way late in damp conditions in West Yorkshire, with Stuart Broad and Archer bowling well, Broad almost tempting David Warner into edging the ball on more than one occasion.

Former England captain Alastair Cook chats with England's Joe Root before the match

IMAGE: Former England captain Alastair Cook chats with England's Joe Root before the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

But it was Warner's opening partner Harris, the replacement for Cameron Bancroft at the top of the order, who fell first, caught behind off Archer for eight.

Rain took the players off immediately after Harris's dismissal, and lunch was taken early, with just four overs having been bowled in the morning session.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
