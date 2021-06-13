News
2nd Test: New Zealand sniff victory on Day 3

2nd Test: New Zealand sniff victory on Day 3

Source: ANI
June 13, 2021 00:22 IST
Images from Day 3 of the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand played at Edgbaston on Saturday

Scorecard

Matt Henry

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Matt Henry appeals with success for the wicket of England’s Zak Crawley during day three of the second Test. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner picked three wickets each as New Zealand dismantled England's batting to sniff victory on day three of the second Test on Saturday.

 

Neil Wagner

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Neil Wagner celebrates after taking the wicket of Dan Lawrence. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

England crumbled on day three but the hosts managed to take the game to the penultimate day as they took a slender lead of 37 runs before the end of the play. England ended the day at 122/9 with Olly Stone and James Anderson unbeaten at 15 and zero runs respectively.

Trent Boult

IMAGE: Trent Boult (fourth left) is congratulated by team mates. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Resuming their innings from 229/3, New Zealand took the scorecard to 312/5 in the first session on Saturday. England picked up two wickets in the morning session but New Zealand managed to take the lead by 23 runs.

In the second session, New Zealand was folded for 388 but the visitors took a handy first-innings lead of 85 runs. Moreover, England lost two quick wickets before the tea as Henry removed both openers.

England team

IMAGE: England’s James Anderson (centre) celebrates with Joe Root and team mates after taking the wicket of Neil Wagner. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

In the final session, England crumbled in front of New Zealand bowlers as they lost seven wickets to serve a probable win for New Zealand on Sunday. England is currently leading by 37 runs but they have only one wicket in hand.

Source: ANI
World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

