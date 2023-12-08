News
Phillips' explosive heroics save New Zealand on Day 3

Phillips' explosive heroics save New Zealand on Day 3

December 08, 2023 17:32 IST
Glenn Phllips

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates his half century. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Glenn Phillips made a defiant half-century to keep New Zealand afloat before the tourists reduced Bangladesh to 38-2 in their second innings on Friday as bad light brought the third day's play in the rain-hit second Test to a premature end.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 16 alongside Mominul Haque, who has yet to score, as Bangladesh built a slender lead of 30 runs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto departed in fading light.

 

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel struck with his third ball before captain Tim Southee dismissed Shanto in the eighth over, leaving the hosts in some trouble before play was stopped and eventually called off.

An aggressive Phillips earlier smashed nine fours and four sixes during his knock of 87 as New Zealand made 180 all out in their first innings for a lead of eight runs.

The Black Caps were 55-5 after the first day, having bowled out Bangladesh for 172, before rain washed out the second day at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium but they launched a solid counter-attack thanks to Phillips' career-best knock.

After the start was delayed due to overnight rain, Phillips took on the Bangladesh spinners during a 49-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell before turning aggressor again in a 55-run stand with Kyle Jamieson.

Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished with figures of 3-53 and Taijul Islam claimed 3-64 with Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan picking up two wickets each to dismiss New Zealand in 37.1 overs on a track that got tougher for batting.

Bangladesh are looking to complete a sweep after winning the opening match of the two-Test series by 150 runs in Sylhet.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
