News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'PCB needs to be blamed, why were Arthur and Sarfaraz removed?'

'PCB needs to be blamed, why were Arthur and Sarfaraz removed?'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 16, 2021 09:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Pakistan made a mistake by removing Sarfaraz, Arthur after 2019 WC'

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur and Sarfaraz Ahmed during nets. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Former Test captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif believes Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a big mistake by removing Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mickey Arthur as skipper and coach of the national team after the 2019 World Cup.

 

"Why was Mickey Arthur removed...what was the reason for his sacking? The team had done well under him and it was progressing well. Check the records and you can see but he was removed because of politics," Latif said on the YouTube Cricket Baaz channel.

He said Sarfaraz also didn't deserve to be booted out.

PCB had sacked Arthur one month after Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup because of their net run rate, while Sarfaraz was removed as captain of all three formats after the national team suffered a whitewash against a weak Sri Lankan side in a T20 series at home in October-November 2019.

Sarfaraz and Arthur had combined well to take Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017.

"I don't blame Misbah-ul Haq, perhaps he didn't want to be head coach. He was young and inexperienced as a coach so why appoint him? It is the PCB to be blamed for what has happened," Latif said.

He after Sarfaraz and Arthur's removal, the team had undergone changes which had not worked well for Pakistan cricket.

"Today we have lost to a second string England team badly in the One-Day series which means that our cricket is not good enough to even beat England's bench strength."

Latif hoped Pakistan can bounce back in the T20 series against England, starting on Friday, after being whitewashed 0-3 by the hosts in the ODI rubber.

"Let's just hope they can bounce back because we can't afford anymore setbacks."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'There's no clarity in this Indian team'
'There's no clarity in this Indian team'
Why is Kapil Batting Again?
Why is Kapil Batting Again?
SEE: After 100 days, Shreyas is Back!
SEE: After 100 days, Shreyas is Back!
'IPO won't change how Zomato operates'
'IPO won't change how Zomato operates'
Don't speak your mind on the Tokyo Olympics podium
Don't speak your mind on the Tokyo Olympics podium
4 TIPS for a PERFECT First Date
4 TIPS for a PERFECT First Date
What movie is Alia dubbing for?
What movie is Alia dubbing for?

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

'Yashpal didn't get credit for '83 win'

'Yashpal didn't get credit for '83 win'

Ganguly defends Pant

Ganguly defends Pant

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances