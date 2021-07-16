News
'There's no clarity in this Indian team'

'There's no clarity in this Indian team'

By Rediff Cricket
July 16, 2021 08:32 IST
'Virat Kohli focuses on what form you are in at the current point.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Skipper Virat Kohli has a tremendous win percentage record. Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli has a tremendous win percentage record across all formats.

One constant criticism about India's cricket skipper is that he likes to make many changes in the teams and playing elevens.

Mohammad Kaif says the Indian players have accepted that this is the way the team functions under Kohli's captaincy.

'There is no clarity in this Indian team and we need to accept it. Virat Kohli doesn't play this way. He sees who is the most in-form player and picks him in the XI,' Kaif, who played 13 Tests and 125 ODIs for India, told Sports Tak.

'This is Kohli's way. At the end of the day you need to judge how many trophies he has won as a captain and he hasn't been able to win an ICC trophy,' Kaif added.

'This team and this management do not give as much importance to past performance. Virat Kohli focuses on what form you are in at the current point. This is why Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan got opportunities. This is why Shikhar Dhawan missed a few games, Rohit Sharma was rested,' Kaif points out.

'No one's place is fixed in this team and even the players know that. This is an old discussion now, and even the players have moved on now and have decided this is the way to go.'

