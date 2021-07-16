After 100 days, Shreyas is Back!

July 16, 2021 08:50 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer has kicked off preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021 by hitting the nets for the first time after 100 days.

The Delhi Capitals captain was last seen in action during the limited overs series between India and England before a shoulder injury ruled him out of IPL 2021.

Shreyas underwent surgery on his left shoulder in April and after months of recuperation, it seems as if he has recovered.

On Wednesday, he strapped up his batting pads and got ready for his first practice session in over three months.

Shreyas shared a clip on his Instagram handle where he could be seen middling the ball well in an indoor net practice area.

The Delhi Capitals couldn't be happier to see the skipper back in action.