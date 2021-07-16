News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly defends Pant

Ganguly defends Pant

By Rediff Cricket
July 16, 2021 11:13 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly with Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI
 

Board of Control of Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly threw his weight behind Rishabh Pant as concerns rose after the wicketkeeper-batsman tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Test series against England, starting on August 4.

Pant was spotted without a mask at the Wembley stadium during the England-Germany Euro game last month.

Defending Pant, Ganguly declared it is not possible to wear a mask 'all the time'.

'We have seen the Euro Championship and Wimbledon in England. Rules have changed (with spectators being allowed at Wimbledon and Wembley). They (the Indian cricketers) were on leave and it's physically impossible to wear a mask all the time,' Ganguly was quoted as saying by the News18 Web site.

Asked if he is worried about the Indian team after Pant's case came to light, Ganguly replied, 'No worries. They will be fine'.

