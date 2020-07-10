News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PCB forced to sell logo rights for lower price

PCB forced to sell logo rights for lower price

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 10, 2020 19:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Misbah-ul-Haq

Photograph: Kind courtesy, PCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has managed to rope in a sponsor for the national team ahead of its England tour but it had to settle for a far less amount than what it envisaged.

According to a reliable source, PCB has decided to sign a one-year contract with Transmedia, a company which has been buying various sponsorship and media rights for the last few years.

Transmedia has already been paying up to Rs 150 million annually to PCB for being their associate sponsors.

 

"Transmedia has offered 600 million rupees for a three-year deal for the main logo on Pakistan team's jerseys and kits. The Board after facing disappointment on several fronts has now decided to sign a one-year deal for 200 million rupees on a pro-rata basis," the source said.

The source said the PCB could rebid for the logo rights next year.

Pepsi had a three-year deal with PCB worth up to $ 5.5 million for the main logo on Pakistan team's jerseys and kits. But the contract expired last month, and the company chose not to renew it, offering only around 30 per cent of the $ 5.5 million amount, according to the source.

"It is disappointing the way things have gone as far as marketing is concerned because the top officials had contacted different multi-national and top brand local companies to sell the logo rights but they didn't get a good response due to the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

What Team India must do to be World Cup champs

What Team India must do to be World Cup champs

Holder hails support towards 'Black Lives Matter'

Holder hails support towards 'Black Lives Matter'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use