Why Sachin rates Jimmy 'very, very, highly'

July 10, 2020 10:20 IST

'

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates dismissing West Indian Kraigg Braithwaite, his 500th Test wicket, at Lord's, September 8, 2017. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar is very impressed with Jimmy Anderson's reverse swing abilities.

The England pacer, declares Sachin, is 'one of the best exponents of reverse swing.'

'What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger, but at the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in,' explains Sachin.

'The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger, but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you,' Sachin says in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

But what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost 3/4th of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me,' adds the game's highest run-scorer.

'Nobody had done that. Now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very, high and he is one of the best exponents of reverse swing.'

Anderson once revealed that he started practising the art of reverse swing after watching Zaheer Khan's stupendous success during India's tour of England in 2007.

'I remember a few years back, in the last tour in 2007, Zaheer did get a lot of reverse swing. That's when I started practising it,' Anderson had then said.

'There is a shiny side, and if the batsman knows which side it is, it makes it a lot easier for them. It proved to be a good skill.'