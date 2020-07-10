'Gavaskar's contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled'

July 10, 2020 13:39 IST

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar bats during the second Test against England in Delhi in 1984. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/AllsportUK/Getty Images

Birthday wishes poured in from the cricketing world for the iconic Sunil Gavaskar, who turned 71 on Friday.

From the great Sachin Tendulkar to Sanjay Manjrekar to to VVS Laxman, many cricketers took to Twitter to wish their cricketing hero.

Let's have a look.



Sachin Tendulkar:

I got to meet my idol Gavaskar Sir for the first time in 1987. As a 13 year old, I couldn’t believe my luck that I was meeting the person I looked up to & wanted to emulate. What a day that was. Wishing you a very happy 71st birthday Sir. Have a healthy & safe year ahead.



Sanjay Manjrekar:

Why did I want to be batsman & play for India?

Answer : Sunil Gavaskar.

Happy Birthday sir!



BCCI:

World Cup winner

First batsman to score 10,000 Test runs

Most number of runs in debut Test series - 774

Happy Birthday to the former #TeamIndia captain and batting legend, Sunil Gavaskar!



Jay Shah, BCCI secretary:

From being the first Batsman to score 10,000 Test runs to India's batting mainstay in the 70's & 80's, his contribution to Indian cricket is unparalleled. Wishing the legend, Shri Sunil Gavaskar ji a very happy birthday. Praying for his good health & longevity.



Mohammad Kaif:

Happy birthday, Sunny bhai.

Grew up listening about his legendary tales of batting without a helmet. Now fortunate enough to know him & hear those stories from the man himself.

The man is always at home in the West Indies.



Suresh Raina:

Happy Birthday to the Legend! Master of Indian Cricket

From being the first person to score centuries and achieving many milestones.

You will always be loved by all the Cricket fans

Wish you great health and prosperity



VVS Laxman:

Many more happy returns of the day to the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Thank you for inspiring me over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure spending time with you in the commentary box in the last few years. Wish you a great year ahead.