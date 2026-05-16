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PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi invited for IPL 2026 final

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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May 16, 2026 19:29 IST

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PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been invited to attend the ICC Board meeting and IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad, with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expected to decide on the visit amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi

IMAGE: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has received an invitation to attend the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, both scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad later this month, Geo TV reported.

 

The ICC is scheduled to hold a series of meetings, including the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) and Board meetings, to resume discussions on the future structure and direction of the World Test Championship (WTC).

According to Geo TV, the CEC meeting will be held virtually on May 21, while the in-person Board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 30 and 31 in Ahmedabad.

The IPL 2026 final will also be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

However, the tense relationship between the governments of the two countries, as well as their cricket boards, cast doubts over his participation.

The Pakistani news channel stated that the PCB chief, who is also the interior minister, has forwarded the invitation to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, who will decide whether to travel to India to attend the meetings and the Indian Premier League 2026 final.

It is worth noting that the upcoming meetings, part of the International Cricket Council's quarterly agenda, were originally scheduled for March-April in Doha but were postponed due to regional tensions and conflicts.

The meetings were originally supposed to take place from March 25 to 27, including ICC Board directors, Chief Executives and Committee members, along with the senior leadership of world cricket's governing body.

The Asian Cricket Council president, Naqvi was at the centre of a controversy at the Asia Cup. India's refusal to accept the trophy from Naqvi after they beat Pakistan in the final, led to a diplomatic impasse that has now stretched for months.

Naqvi sent the trophy to ACC secretariat in Dubai where it remains due to the standoff.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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