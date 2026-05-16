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Haaland set for acting debut in animated Viking adventure

By REDIFF SPORTS
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May 16, 2026 02:54 IST

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Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is set to make his acting debut by voicing an animated version of himself in Viking adventure film Viqueens, scheduled for release in late 2026.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland to voice animated version of himself in Viqueens

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland to voice animated version of himself in a family adventure film, 'Viqueens'. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points

  • Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will make his feature acting debut in animated film Viqueens.
  • Haaland will voice an animated version of himself in the Viking adventure movie.
  • The film is directed and co-written by Harald Zwart of The Karate Kid fame.
  • Zwart described Haaland as a 'real-life Viking icon' with global appeal.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is set to swap the football pitch for the big screen after landing his first feature film role in an animated Viking adventure.

The Norway international will voice an animated version of himself in Viqueens, a family adventure film directed and co-written by Dutch-Norwegian filmmaker Harald Zwart, best known for The Karate Kid and Agent Cody Banks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

 

The movie follows the journey of two young Viking girls travelling from Norway to China to return a stowaway, discovering friendship, dragon kites, fireworks and kung fu along the way.

Haaland will play a Viking character named after himself in what marks his acting debut.

Speaking about the casting, Zwart said Haaland's larger-than-life image made him a natural fit for the role.

'Erling has already become a kind of real-life Viking icon around the world -- powerful, fearless and uniquely Norwegian. Bringing him into this universe as himself gives the film an unexpected energy and authenticity that felt completely right for this story,' he said.

The animated feature is expected to release in late 2026.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, continues to dominate on the field as well and is currently in contention for the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring 26 goals in the 2025-26 season.

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