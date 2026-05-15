PV Sindhu Bows Out Of Thailand Open After Quarterfinal Loss

PV Sindhu's quest at the Thailand Open ended in the quarter-finals with a loss to Akane Yamaguchi, despite a promising start in the first game.
Key Points
- PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the Thailand Open quarterfinals after a tough three-game match.
- Sindhu initially won the first game but couldn't maintain her lead against the world number three.
- The match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted just over one hour in the Super 500 tournament.
- Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to compete in their respective quarterfinals.
Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu squandered a one-game advantage to go down fighting to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open in Thailand on Friday.
Sindhu lost 21-19, 18-21, 15-21 to world number three Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarter-final that lasted just over one hour in the US$500,000 Super 500 tournament.
First Game Neck-And-Neck
The first game Friday was a neck-and-neck affair with one player ahead by just one point till 11-11. After that, Yamaguchi was 13-11 ahead but Sindhu rallied to level the scores. After they were 19-19, Sindhu pocketed the next two points to take the first game.
Momentum Shifts In Second Game
Sindhu was 5-1 ahead but she let her arch-rival to come back and level the scores at 11-11. From 7-11, Yamaguchi took seven straight points to go up 14-11.
By then, the momentum had shifted to Yamaguchi and she took the game 21-18.
Yamaguchi Dominates Decisive Set
In the decider, Sindhu was not in her elements and trailed all through.
From trailing 0-5, the Indian narrowed the gap to 11-12 but Yamaguchi switched gears to take the decider 21-15 and win the match.
Despite the loss, World No 12 Sindhu leads the head-to-head record against Yamaguchi 15-13. In the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in January, Sindhu had prevailed after Yamaguchi retired from their quarter-final game due to an injury.
Sindhu Rues Missed Opportunities
Sindhu later rued letting go of the 1-5 lead in the second game, while also admitting that unforced errors affected her game.
"I felt I made simple errors, because I was leading in the second game. It was not like we were doing the rally, it was not like easy points, but maybe I should have converted it into a win," she said after the match.
"In the third game, she was maintaining the lead, but I think in the beginning I gave her four or five points in a row. I recovered but still two-three points really matter a lot at that point," said the two-time Olympic medallist.
She conceded that she should have been consistent.
"I think, I should have had the upper hand, I made those errors which I shouldn't have made. It's important for me to maintain (the rhythm) at that level. I need to be consistent, when I'm leading that one, two points, you know, from the beginning itself.
"These are a few things (that matter) at the highest level, it does matter a lot. Even though I'm like there competing with the top players, I think it's very important to be prepared for each and every rally and point, that matters a lot, like when it comes to the end."
Sixth seed Sindhu had reached the quarter-finals after beating Denmark's Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 on Thursday.
Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will feature in the men's singles and men's doubles quarter-finals respectively later in the day.