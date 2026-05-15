PV Sindhu Bows Out Of Thailand Open After Quarterfinal Loss

PV Sindhu's quest at the Thailand Open ended in the quarter-finals with a loss to Akane Yamaguchi, despite a promising start in the first game.

IMAGE: PV Sindhu went down to Yamaguchi despite taking a lead in the first game. Photograph: Kind courtesy Badminton Media/X

Key Points PV Sindhu lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the Thailand Open quarterfinals after a tough three-game match.

Sindhu initially won the first game but couldn't maintain her lead against the world number three.

The match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi lasted just over one hour in the Super 500 tournament.

Lakshya Sen and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to compete in their respective quarterfinals.

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu squandered a one-game advantage to go down fighting to top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open in Thailand on Friday.

Sindhu lost 21-19, 18-21, 15-21 to world number three Yamaguchi in the women's singles quarter-final that lasted just over one hour in the US$500,000 Super 500 tournament.



First Game Neck-And-Neck

The first game Friday was a neck-and-neck affair with one player ahead by just one point till 11-11. After that, Yamaguchi was 13-11 ahead but Sindhu rallied to level the scores. After they were 19-19, Sindhu pocketed the next two points to take the first game.

Momentum Shifts In Second Game

Sindhu was 5-1 ahead but she let her arch-rival to come back and level the scores at 11-11. From 7-11, Yamaguchi took seven straight points to go up 14-11.

By then, the momentum had shifted to Yamaguchi and she took the game 21-18.

Yamaguchi Dominates Decisive Set

In the decider, Sindhu was not in her elements and trailed all through.

From trailing 0-5, the Indian narrowed the gap to 11-12 but Yamaguchi switched gears to take the decider 21-15 and win the match.

Despite the loss, World No 12 Sindhu leads the head-to-head record against Yamaguchi 15-13. In the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament in January, Sindhu had prevailed after Yamaguchi retired from their quarter-final game due to an injury.

Sindhu Rues Missed Opportunities

Sindhu later rued letting go of the 1-5 lead in the second game, while also admitting that unforced errors affected her game.

"I felt I made simple errors, because I was leading in the second game. It was not like we were doing the rally, it was not like easy points, but maybe I should have converted it into a win," she said after the match.

"In the third game, she was maintaining the lead, but I think in the beginning I gave her four or five points in a row. I recovered but still two-three points really matter a lot at that point," said the two-time Olympic medallist.

She conceded that she should have been consistent.

"I think, I should have had the upper hand, I made those errors which I shouldn't have made. It's important for me to maintain (the rhythm) at that level. I need to be consistent, when I'm leading that one, two points, you know, from the beginning itself.

"These are a few things (that matter) at the highest level, it does matter a lot. Even though I'm like there competing with the top players, I think it's very important to be prepared for each and every rally and point, that matters a lot, like when it comes to the end."

Sixth seed Sindhu had reached the quarter-finals after beating Denmark's Amalie Schulz 21-13, 21-15 on Thursday.

Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will feature in the men's singles and men's doubles quarter-finals respectively later in the day.