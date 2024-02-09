News
Pathum Nissanka scripts history; surpasses Jayasuriya

Source: ANI
Last updated on: February 10, 2024 00:11 IST
IMAGE: Pathum Nissanka entered the record books. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Pathum Nissanka on Friday became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a men's ODI double hundred.

Nissanka achieved this feat during an ODI match against Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Nissanka's 210n.o was Sri Lanka's first double-century and greatest individual score in ODIs. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya's 24-year record. Jayasuriya scored 189 against India in Sharjah in 2000.

 

Nissanka stepped out to open for Sri Lanka after Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi ordered his team to bat. His start was far from ideal, and the batter took his time settling in. However, once the batter had his eye in, he went for the big strokes.

He added 182 runs for the opening wicket with Avishka Fernando and didn't relent after his partner fell in the 27th over. Nissanka reached his hundred in the 32nd over, taking 88 balls to get there.

In the last 18 overs, Nissanka slammed 110 runs. He took merely 48 balls to reach his double ton after crossing his century, smashing 20 fours and eight sixes. With his help, Sri Lanka reached 381/3 in 50 overs.

The 210n.o is the joint-fifth-highest score in men's ODIs. Overall, it was the 12th double ton in men's ODI history.

Overall, India captain Rohit Sharma's 264 remains the greatest individual score in the fifty-over format; the innings occurred against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Eden Gardens. 

Source: ANI
