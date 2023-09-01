News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pathirana uses IPL experience to Sri Lanka's advantage

Pathirana uses IPL experience to Sri Lanka's advantage

September 01, 2023 12:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana bagged four wickets in their Asia Cup opener against Bangladesh on Thursday

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana bagged four wickets in their Asia Cup opener against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: ACC/Twitter

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to have a keen eye for talent and the match-winning display by Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana against Bangladesh at the Asia Cup on Thursday shows the former India captain's reputation is well earned.

Pathirana has modelled his round-arm action on compatriot Lasith Malinga and his release point is even lower, which makes it extremely difficult to follow the trajectory of the ball coming out of his hand.

 

His Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni predicted in May the 20-year-old would prove a "great asset" for Sri Lanka provided he was used sparingly and only in key white-ball tournaments.

Vindicating his Chennai captain, Pathirana claimed a career-best 4-32 to rout Bangladesh and set up Sri Lanka's five-wicket victory with 11 overs to spare at Pallekele.

"I think this performance has been coming for a while now," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.

"He's had a great experience at the IPL and then he came to the World Cup qualifier with us, and we did a lot of work on how to bowl with the new ball."

In his fifth one-day international, Pathirana bounced out two key Bangladesh batters -- skipper Shakib Al Hasan and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim -- and returned to polish off the tail, dismissing Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

"Easy to see why Sri Lanka Cricket, CSK and MS Dhoni are valuing Matheesha Pathirana so highly," former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop wrote on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

"He is still learning his craft. But he is learning quickly and will be a real handful in years to come."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pathirana is no Malinga copycat, says childhood coach
Pathirana is no Malinga copycat, says childhood coach
Meet the first transgender to play in the World Cup
Meet the first transgender to play in the World Cup
Shakib's claim on Asia Cup pitch stirs controversy
Shakib's claim on Asia Cup pitch stirs controversy
Consumers in India are ready to loosen purse strings
Consumers in India are ready to loosen purse strings
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Review
'Earn only Rs 30k pm. Help me save!'
'Earn only Rs 30k pm. Help me save!'
Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris
Aishwarya: Queen Of Stunning Saris

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'I think I strive for betterment every day'

'I think I strive for betterment every day'

'What Kohli said has made me very proud'

'What Kohli said has made me very proud'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances