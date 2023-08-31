Shakib's startling claim on Asia Cup pitch stirs controversy

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCB/X (formerly Twitter)

Following his side's five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup campaign opener, Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan said that the wicket was not suitable to score 300 runs, but rather 220-230 runs, a total which would have given his side a better chance.

Half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama guided Sri Lanka to a hard-fought five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign opener at Kandy on Thursday.

"It was not a 300 wicket. 220-230 would have given us a better chance. Did not bat well as a unit. We have to regroup, have another important game in a couple of days. We needed a couple more wickets when they were 3 down for 30 (3/43). We picked up wickets but did not have enough on the board. There were a lot of nerves when we started the game. A lot of guys playing Asia Cup for the first time. They have been playing good cricket that is why they are in the dressing room," said Shakib in the post-match presentation.