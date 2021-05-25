Pathan brothers provide COVID aid

May 25, 2021 08:09 IST

IMAGE: A health worker adjusts an oxygen cylinder while attending COVID-19 patients at the Shehnai banquet hall isolation centre in New Delhi, May 17, 2021. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

Irfan Pathan knows the struggles of having COVID-19 -- the former all-rounder had contracted the virus in late March.

Having recovered, Irfan has teamed up with his foundation to provide oxygen concentrators to one of their many causes.

'One more slot ready to go to our ppl #oxygen #pathanfoundation @iamyusufpathan,' Irfan tweeted on Monday.

Irfan and his elder brother Yusuf have been providing COVID-related help non-stop.

Last week Irfan had pledged COVID aid to residents of rural Karnataka, while three weeks ago, he tweeted that 'Cricket Academy of Pathans is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi.'

The Pathan brothers join Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin in doing their bit for society, providing aid and answering to the calls of those in need in these tough times.

On Monday, the Pandya brothers dispatched oxygen concentrators to centres fighting COVID and, later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said it will distribute 2,000 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres each to various medical organisations, ramping up the country's overwhelmed healthcare infrastructure in its fight against the raging pandemic.