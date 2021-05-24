Jadeja enters bio-bubble in style

May 24, 2021 20:23 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja starts quarantine in style. Photograph: RavindraSingh Jadeja/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja on Monday began his quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the team's flight to London on June 2.

Jadeja shared a picture on Instagram and captioned the post as 'Journey started. #quarantine #mumbai.'

The all-rounder return to the Indian team after missing the England series at home because of injury.

Last week, Mithali Raj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar arrived in Mumbai via chartered flights to enter the bio-bubble.

Virat Kohli's team will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 to 22 at Southampton before playing a five Test against England that kicks off on August 4.

The women's team will lock horns with England in a one-off Test -- starting June 16 -- three T20Is, and three ODIs.