Parthiv Patel reveals surprising pick for Iyer's vacant spot

Parthiv Patel understands the need for KS Bharat to make a statement with the willow but the former India wicketkeeper wouldn't mind giving the Andhra glovesman one more match taking his impeccable glovework into account during the first two Tests against England.



Bharat, who has played seven Tests so far, is yet to score a half-century and there is a possibility that Dhruv Jurel might get a look in for his superior batting abilities.

Parthiv, who played 25 Tests for India, acknowledged that there is a bit of instability in the Indian Test set-up as far as wicket-keeping is concerned.

"Bharat has definitely kept brilliantly in this series so far and in the Australia series as well," JioCinema expert Parthiv said in a virtual interaction.

"As far as runs are concerned, yes you want runs from him. There is no doubt over it,' said the 38-year-old reminding that it is no longer a uni-dimensional assignment."

"You are expected to score runs and that is something which hasn't come in big numbers."

Parthiv however asserted that Bharat and Jurel are the best options that they have at the moment.

"It's very difficult what you're looking at. You want runs from him without a doubt. It's up to team management. Yes there is instability at this point of time, you cannot deny that. But you got to take chances with whoever you have."

"I think they are the two best possible wicketkeepers for India to play test at this point of time."

But Parthiv indicated that he has it in him to score runs, pointing out his 41 and 28 under tough circumstances in the opening Test in Hyderabad.

Chasing 231 in Hyderabad, India were all out for 202 in the second essay with Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin proving a glimmer of a hope in their fifty-plus run eighth wicket alliance.

"But if you look at his 41 in Hyderabad Test match in first innings, and in the second innings when everyone got out, he scored along with Ashwin just gave us a glimpse of hope."

"In Vizag, he (Bharat) failed without a doubt. So it's a very tricky one whether India stick to Bharat for one more Test or just try out a youngster (Jurel) who's done well at domestic level..."

On the curious case of Ishan Kishan who has opted out citing "travel fatigue", Parthiv said: "It's entirely up to a player. No one knows what's happening sitting here."

"I would rather stay away from speculating anything on personal matters. It's entirely their (BCCI and Kishan's) call."

The team batting lineup is thin on experience without the likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli but Parthiv feels it would give youngsters a chance to prove their mettle at the biggest stage.

"When you have so many youngsters, you get a different kind of energy. Players should take this positively and competition will grow."

On the team combination, Parthiv reckoned that Sarfaraz Khan will get the nod ahead of Devdutt Padikkal for the vacant Shreyas Iyer's position.

"I think it's a bit difficult for Padikkal. Sarfaraz is still sitting out. I think Sarfaraz may get a look in before him."

