Parag: Rajasthan Royals fixing past flaws after Samson exit

Riyan Parag says Sanju Samson is irreplaceable as Rajasthan Royals reshape squad with Jadeja and Curran ahead of IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja was spotted bowling in the nets to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Rajasthan Royals kicked off their nets session on Wednesday, ahead of IPL 2026. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Riyan Parag admits Sanju Samson cannot be replaced at Rajasthan Royals.

Compares Samson’s absence to finding a replacement for Virat Kohli.

Emphasises balanced squad with mix of spin, pace and left-right batting combinations.

Kumar Sangakkara backs youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to deliver again.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag addressed questions regarding the absence of former skipper and star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and how the team plans to fill the void in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rajasthan Royals have commenced their preparations for IPL 2026 with a training camp in Jaipur, as the franchise looks to fine-tune its combination ahead of the tournament.

Several key players, including India's ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, were seen practising with the team, while the coaching staff worked closely to monitor and ensure peak performance during the tournament.

Samson represented the franchise across 11 IPL seasons, but was traded to the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2026. In return, Royals got England all-rounder Sam Curran and veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who were traded from CSK.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Parag said, 'Sanju's game is unique; he cannot be compared to anyone else. It is like asking, 'Who is Virat Kohli's replacement?' it simply isn't possible.

'However, every player plays to win, and everyone possesses different capabilities. As you may have observed last season, we were losing matches in the final stages. Had we played with more freedom -- or if we had managed to hit a boundary at a crucial moment, or conversely, prevented the opposition from doing so, we would have progressed further in the IPL. This time around, we are specifically addressing and rectifying those past mistakes.'

'We have an excellent combination'

Parag, who hails from Guwahati, remarked that playing for one's own country or state is a unique experience.

'We possess an excellent combination of both spin and fast bowlers. Similarly, in our batting lineup, we have ensured a good balance between right-handed and left-handed batsmen. We have high expectations from Ravindra Jadeja; he is a magnificent all-rounder.'

Responding to a question regarding playing on their home ground, Parag stated that it does not significantly impact the team's performance.

'Regardless of the venue, the players are always surrounded by a diverse atmosphere -- some spectators support one side, while others cheer for the opposition. However, we tune out these distractions and focus entirely on our game. Our sole objective is to deliver a strong performance, no matter where the match is played.'

Specifically mentioning Ravindra, Parag said: 'During the auction, we inducted several all-rounders into the squad. Depending on match situations and during challenging moments, these players will be utilised strategically in accordance with various tactical plans.'

Sanga has confidence in Sooryavanshi

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara also expressed his confidence in 14-year-old rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

'He is currently a young player, just 15 or 16 years old, but he is displaying magnificent form. He is a vital part of the team, and we have high expectations of him. A specific strategy has been devised for him.'

Sangakkara further stated that several all-rounders have been included in the squad, and there are high expectations from all of them.

'We will play a better brand of cricket; our preparations are complete. We are focusing on every aspect--batting, bowling, and fielding. We are practising diligently, and we aim to perform well every single day. We have a strong team, and we are confident we will play well.'

Parag-led Royals are set to play their campaign opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati on March 30.

Then, the Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play on April 4 against the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Their third fixture will be against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on April 7, followed by their match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 10.