Refreshed Buttler ready to bounce back in IPL after T20 WC struggles

Jos Buttler, who travels to India this week to join Gujarat Titans ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, which begins on March 28, hopes to return to the England side despite a poor T20 World Cup, backing the team’s leadership and targeting the India series.

IMAGE: England opener Jos Buttler hopes to be considered for the home white-ball series against India in July. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Jos Buttler remains keen to play for England despite a disappointing T20 World Cup.

The former captain scored just 87 runs in eight matches during the tournament.

He took a short break from cricket after the tournament to reset mentally.

He is set to join Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season starting March 28.

Former England captain Jos Buttler said he still wants to play for the national side after taking a break from cricket in the wake of their semi-final exit from the Twenty20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old managed only 87 runs in eight matches at the tournament as England were eliminated by India earlier this month, and he has recorded only one half-century across his last four International Cricket Council events.

Buttler said he hopes to be part of England's squad when they host India for a white-ball series in July but knows selection is out of his hands.

"Obviously I had a poor tournament, which is disappointing, but I've been playing some of the best cricket of my (career) in recent years, so hopefully I can get back to playing my best," he said on his podcast For the Love of Cricket.

"I certainly have ambitions but no longer being a captain, I'm not a selector and whatever, so what will be will be. We will see."

Buttler spent time with his family in France after the tournament and said cricket was the furthest thing from his mind.

"Obviously the tournament didn't go personally how I'd have liked it to go, and I just felt like I needed some space from cricket and not to think about the game, and I could not have been further away from cricket where I was in that week," he added.

While questions were raised over England coach Brendon McCullum's position following the team's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia as well as their World Cup exit, but Buttler backed the leadership group and T20 captain Harry Brook.

"There's lots happened to him over the last six months -- great performances, a few off-field things - and he's dealt with that really well and led very well as a captain in his first ICC tournament as captain," Buttler said of Brook.

"I'm obviously hopeful that England cricket can stick with them and move forward."

Buttler travels to India this week to join Gujarat Titans ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, which begins on March 28.

IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans will get their campaign underway on March 31 in an away game against Punjab Kings.

Buttler said the break was energising, which also gave him time to reflect.

"It was really refreshing -- I really enjoyed it -- a complete sort of release," he said.

"Slowly but surely, I'd say at the start of this week, (I am) just starting to reflect a bit and have a few thoughts about what's important to me and my cricket, and why it probably didn't go quite as I would've liked."

Buttler said his lack of runs in the T20 World Cup was not due to lack of effort, since in the lead-up to the semi-final against India he had spent the longest possible time in the nets trying to bat himself back into form. But what had followed was another scratchy 25 runs off 17 balls.

"There's elements (to what went wrong) that I actually don't really know exactly. For all your best intentions and hard work and efforts to perform, it just didn't work, and sometimes that's okay as well. That's something I've had to realise. It wasn't for a lack of effort; it just didn't quite happen," he said.