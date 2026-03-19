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Dinesh Karthik-Dipika Pallikal blessed with baby girl

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 19, 2026 12:36 IST

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Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl, Raaha, their third child after twin boys Kabir and Zian.

Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal are already parents to twin boys Kabir and Zain, who were born in 2021

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik and wife Dipika Pallikal are already parents to twin boys Kabir and Zain, who were born in 2021. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/X

Key Points

  • Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal announced the birth of their baby girl, Raaha.
  • The couple shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude and joy.
  • Their twin sons, Kabir and Zian, born in 2021, now have a younger sister.

Former India cricketer and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik and wife squash star Dipika Pallikal have announced the arrival of their child, a baby girl.

Dinesh Karthik announced the news of the birth of his daughter Raaha on Instagram

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik announced the news of the birth of his daughter Raaha on Instagram. Photograph: Dinesh Karthik/Instagram
 

Sharing the joyous news with fans on social media, Karthik wrote on Instagram: 'With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh.'

Dipika and Dinesh who married in 2015, were blessed with twins Kabir and Zian in 2021.

A full-time broadcaster now, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik is Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batting coach.

Indian squash legend Dipika, a recipient of the Padma Shri has won multiple medals at Commonwealth and Asian Games.

After returning from maternity leave in early 2022, she made a successful comeback, capturing two titles at the World Doubles Squash Championships and earning a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She last competed at the Hangzhou Asian Games in October 2023, where she secured a gold medal in mixed doubles.

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