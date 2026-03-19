Parag captaincy a 'gamble', says Balaji on Rajasthan Royals' call

Lakshmipathy Balaji questions Rajasthan Royals' decision to name Riyan Parag captain, calling it a gamble despite experienced options.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag will have to earn the trust and respect of his teammates if Rajasthan Royals have to succeed this IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji said he was surprised by Rajasthan Royals' decision to appoint Riyan Parag as captain, despite the presence of more experienced players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and England's Sam Curran.

'I'm a little bit surprised with the call, especially when you have players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and overseas captaincy material like Sam Curran. It is kind of a gamble,' Balaji told JioHotstar

He felt the decision to appoint Parag could have mixed outcomes, and the guidance of head coach Kumar Sangakkara could prove invaluable.

'Captaining in IPL is not only about on-field ability to take decisions, it's also about how you manage the dressing room. Your voice needs to be earned, and the trust needs to be earned.

'In that perspective, I feel like it is a double-edged sword. There will be a lot of help from Kumar Sangakkara, definitely, and you need that guidance. We have seen Rohit Sharma doing it as a young captain with Mumbai Indians, players getting used to leadership early.



'I'm sure it is an opportunity for Riyan Parag. If he can manage his performance and translate it on the ground with his leadership, then it is going to help him.'

Sooryavanshi will have a challenging 2nd season

Balaji said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to prove last year's exploits was no fluke.

'We have seen the kind of talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has. He scored that hundred against Gujarat Titans (and) against a very good bowling attack. Of course, the second year is always going to be a kind of challenge for any player,' he said.

'That is where the mentorship of Kumar Sangakkara will come into play. The opposition would definitely have worked on some of his shortcomings. This season will be a huge opportunity and challenge for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a youngster to get that kind of consistency. How he translates it in the second season is going to be crucial,' added Balaji.