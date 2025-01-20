HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?

What made Rishabh Pant anxious before IPL auction?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 21:33 IST

x

‘My Heart Was Racing...’ The Inside Story of Rishabh Pant’s Record-Breaking IPL Deal

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant admitted to feeling immense pressure as his name neared the top of the bidding list. Photograph: LSG/X

Rishabh Pant, the newly appointed captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), recently revealed the anxiety he experienced during the IPL mega auction while touring Australia with the Indian cricket team.

 

While watching the auction with captain Rohit Sharma, Pant admitted to feeling immense pressure as his name neared the top of the bidding list. He particularly dreaded being picked by the Punjab Kings, who possessed a massive purse.

Speaking on Star Sports during the 'LSG Special Live' show, Pant recalled the moment, "We were watching the auction on our phones, and it was on roaming. We were worried about data charges (laughs). Rohit bhai had just arrived, and we decided to watch it together. I was waiting for my name to come up, but it was at the end of the list. I wasn't sure whether to watch it or not, but eventually, I did with Rohit bhai."

Pant admitted the pressure started to build up as the bidding intensified, especially since Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the second-highest purse at the time with ₹112 crore. “I started feeling nervous, thinking that PBKS might go for me,” he said.

"In the beginning, I thought I could end up at LSG, but you never know how things will unfold in an auction. I was mentally prepared to watch the whole process with my fingers crossed."

Ultimately, Pant made history by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG secured him for a staggering ₹27 crore. This broke the previous record set by Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by PBKS for ₹26.75 crore.

Pant’s price tag surpassed that of Iyer and even Australia’s Mitchell Starc, whose return to the IPL was marked by a ₹24.75 crore bid.

The bidding war between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) heated up, with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also entering the fray. Delhi Capitals (DC) attempted to use their 'Right To Match' card, but LSG’s bid proved unbeatable, securing Pant’s services for the massive sum.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Gambhir will get the best out of India's talent'
'Gambhir will get the best out of India's talent'
How Karnataka broke their 5-year trophy drought
How Karnataka broke their 5-year trophy drought
Spirit of Ukraine: Svitolina's win for her nation
Spirit of Ukraine: Svitolina's win for her nation
Champions Trophy preparations on track: PCB
Champions Trophy preparations on track: PCB
Neeraj Chopra's secret wedding stuns fans
Neeraj Chopra's secret wedding stuns fans

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From White House To Paris, Nita Ambani's Fab Saris

webstory image 2

Happy 31st Birthday, Axar Patel!

webstory image 3

What Is The Secret To Inspiring Confidence?

VIDEOS

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump inauguration0:32

Supporters gather inside Capital One arena ahead of Trump...

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian craft at Trump's reception2:49

Draped in ethnic Kanchipuram, Nita Ambani flaunts Indian...

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour3:46

Rise in temperature turns Nepal's sweet-orange business sour

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD