Wankhede@50: Gavaskar, Kambli felicitated

January 12, 2025 19:03 IST

Vinod Kambli

IMAGE: Former India and Mumbai player Vinod Kambli is felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association on the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Some of Mumbai's cricketing heroes, including legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar and former player Vinod Kambli, were on Sunday felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association on the opening event of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium.

Gavaskar was the first Mumbai captain to be felicitated on Sunday. He was presented a momento by MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

"It is indeed a very big honour for me to be here at this iconic venue that has given Indian cricket so much, the 2011 Cricket World Cup being the icing on the cake. And to be part of the start of the celebrations of 50 years of Wankhede Stadium," Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar is felicitated by MCA president Ajinkya Naik. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

"As an opening batter, I couldn't miss the start so I am here. I want to wish the MCA all the best and also want to express my deepest sense of gratitude for giving me opportunities since school cricket.

"I am what I am because MCA lifted me and helped me to take those steps and subsequently supported me even when I was playing for India...I want to thank you all for having me here."

Sanjay Manjrekar

IMAGE: Former India and Mumbai player Sanjay Manjrekar gets a memento from MCA. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Former India batter Vinod Kambli, who was recently discharged from a local hospital after being admitted to the ICU on December 21 due to health complications, was also present on the occasion. He was seen being escorted by other people as he is still recovering from his ailments.

After his felicitation, Kambli spoke about his playing days at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

"I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went onto score many more hundreds in my career," he said.

 

"If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days."

Wasim Jaffer

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association
